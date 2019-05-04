Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Explosives Found Buried in Sri Lanka Mosque Backyard

The police said a 42-year-old suspect was arrested after the recovery of explosives.

IANS

Updated:May 4, 2019, 7:21 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Explosives Found Buried in Sri Lanka Mosque Backyard
A view of St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Colombo: Three locally made bombs and 100 grams of ammonia have been found buried in a backyard of a mosque in a Sri Lankan district, the police said.

The explosives were recovered at Welipenna on Friday night during a joint operation carried out by the Special Task Force and the police, the Daily Mirror reported.

The police said a 42-year-old suspect was arrested after the recovery of explosives.

Officials also seized 16 circuit boards of high technology, 16 SIM cards, several compacts discs, computer accessories and a car in a house at Pirivena Mawatha in Mount Lavinia.

According to the police, each circuit board had the capacity to contain 12 SIM cards. A 52-year old man was detained along with the items.

The recovery was made after the authorities cancelled weekend masses in the capital due of fears of fresh bomb attacks.

The Archdiocese of Colombo spokesman Fr Edmond Tilakaratne had said that the decision was made by Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith to cancel the masses on Saturday and Sunday based on the latest security reports.

The churches in Colombo and suburbs have been closed since the April 21 deadly Easter Sunday bomb attacks which killed 253 people and injured hundreds.​
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram