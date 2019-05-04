English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Explosives Found Buried in Sri Lanka Mosque Backyard
The police said a 42-year-old suspect was arrested after the recovery of explosives.
A view of St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo. (Image: AP)
Loading...
Colombo: Three locally made bombs and 100 grams of ammonia have been found buried in a backyard of a mosque in a Sri Lankan district, the police said.
The explosives were recovered at Welipenna on Friday night during a joint operation carried out by the Special Task Force and the police, the Daily Mirror reported.
The police said a 42-year-old suspect was arrested after the recovery of explosives.
Officials also seized 16 circuit boards of high technology, 16 SIM cards, several compacts discs, computer accessories and a car in a house at Pirivena Mawatha in Mount Lavinia.
According to the police, each circuit board had the capacity to contain 12 SIM cards. A 52-year old man was detained along with the items.
The recovery was made after the authorities cancelled weekend masses in the capital due of fears of fresh bomb attacks.
The Archdiocese of Colombo spokesman Fr Edmond Tilakaratne had said that the decision was made by Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith to cancel the masses on Saturday and Sunday based on the latest security reports.
The churches in Colombo and suburbs have been closed since the April 21 deadly Easter Sunday bomb attacks which killed 253 people and injured hundreds.
The explosives were recovered at Welipenna on Friday night during a joint operation carried out by the Special Task Force and the police, the Daily Mirror reported.
The police said a 42-year-old suspect was arrested after the recovery of explosives.
Officials also seized 16 circuit boards of high technology, 16 SIM cards, several compacts discs, computer accessories and a car in a house at Pirivena Mawatha in Mount Lavinia.
According to the police, each circuit board had the capacity to contain 12 SIM cards. A 52-year old man was detained along with the items.
The recovery was made after the authorities cancelled weekend masses in the capital due of fears of fresh bomb attacks.
The Archdiocese of Colombo spokesman Fr Edmond Tilakaratne had said that the decision was made by Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith to cancel the masses on Saturday and Sunday based on the latest security reports.
The churches in Colombo and suburbs have been closed since the April 21 deadly Easter Sunday bomb attacks which killed 253 people and injured hundreds.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
-
Friday 03 May , 2019
Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
-
Thursday 02 May , 2019
'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
-
Wednesday 01 May , 2019
Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Elections 2019: I Am Not a Reluctant Politician Says Priyanka Gandhi
Friday 03 May , 2019 Cyclone Fani Makes Landfall In Odisha's Puri district
Thursday 02 May , 2019 'Objective To Land At A Place Not Explored So Far': ISRO Chief on Chandrayaan-2 Moon Mission
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Why Masood Azhar Being Designated as a Terrorist Matters to India
Wednesday 01 May , 2019 Racheal Javed: Meet The Female Biker Who Is Challenging Pakistan's Patriarchal Society
Live TV
Recommended For You
- IPL 2019 | Ishant Wrecks Rajasthan Top-order in Rabada's Absence
- ICC World Cup 2019 | 'Surprise Package' - Pakistan's 150kph Teen Has World Cup in Sights
- Russo Brothers Describe Iron Man's Closing Scene in Avengers Endgame
- Siddharth Takes Sly Dig at Akshay Kumar, Asks Trump for an Interview on His 'Cute Personality'
- No More Leather for Your SUV Seats, Eco-Friendly Biomaterials Could be Next Big Thing
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results