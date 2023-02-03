In a gesture that could bring some relief to politically and economically battered Pakistan, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has invited his predecessor and cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan to the all-party conference on February 7 to discuss key national issues.

PMLN leader Ayaz Sadiq has contacted Asad Qaiser and Parvez Khattak — leaders of Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) — to send the invitation to the former prime minister.

The invitation is a major development as the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM)-led government and the PTI have always been at loggerheads since Khan’s unceremonious exit from the PM’s office.

An official statement said Sharif had decided to invite the political leaders of the country to sit together to find a way out amid the prevailing security and political situation in the country. The development comes after the stringent conditions put by the visiting team of the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

CNN-News18 had reported earlier that the IMF wants all opposition parties to be on board before a bailout package is released for cash-strapped Pakistan. The rationale of the international body is that the conditions for the package are stringent — involving price hike — and may not suit political opponents of the ruling government.

For Pakistan, the challenges are multipronged. To start with, combating terrorism remains a herculean task for the Sharif government. Terror attacks in the country have witnessed a spike after the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan ended its ceasefire with Islamabad in November last year.

On the political front, a breakthrough would bring welcome relief from the constant bickering among parties and ensure much-needed stability. This would also bode well financially as investors need assurance that the country is a viable hub despite the hurdles.

Pakistan’s economic woes are not hidden from the world. Foreign exchange reserves have gone down to $3.09 billion, which analysts say covers less than three weeks of imports. The country is locked in negotiations with the IMF to release the much-needed money under a stalled bailout programme.

Due to foreign debt payments, the central bank said its reserves fell $592 million to $3,086.2 million during the week ended on January 27, their lowest since February 2014, and are barely enough to provide import cover for 18.5 days.

Read all the Latest News here