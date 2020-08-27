Extinction Rebellion To Target London's 'institutions Of Power' In New Protests

LONDON: Climate change protestors will target Britain’s parliament and other institutions of power next week when it restarts large-scale protests for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak, organisers Extinction Rebellion said on Thursday.

Extinction Rebellion said small-scale, regional protests would also take place over the coming weekend ahead of larger scale demonstrations in London, Cardiff and Manchester.

“In London, we’re going to be gathering in Parliament Square, and around parliament on (Sept) 1st,” Extinction Rebellion organiser Anneka Sutcliffe said in an online briefing.

Also Watch Kangana Ranaut Says Many A-listers Will Be Behind Bars If Narcotics Bureau Enters Bollywood

“In the following few days we’ll be taking our action to other key institutions of power to really demonstrate the harm that our government are doing.”

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor