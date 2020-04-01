WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

​'Extraordinary Circumstances': WHO, Unitaid Welcome Proposal for Drugmakers to Give Up Patents Against Coronavirus

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland on February 6, 2020. (REUTERS)

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland on February 6, 2020. (REUTERS)

Doing so would enable governments or generic drugmakers to manufacture and sell the products at much lower prices than are currently available in the world market.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: April 1, 2020, 9:08 PM IST
Share this:

New Delhi: The heads of the World Health Organization (WHO) and Unitaid, a UN-backed group funding global health innovation, have welcomed a proposal devised by Costa Rica for companies to voluntarily pool their intellectual property for all medical interventions, including treatment, vaccines and diagnostics, according to a report in the Financial Times.

Doing so would enable governments or generic drugmakers to manufacture and sell the products at much lower prices than are currently available in the world market.

Marisol Touraine, Unitaid’s chair and a former French health minister, told the publication that “extraordinary circumstances” warranted “extraordinary solutions”.

Pharmaceutical companies have joined intellectual property pools in the past enabling treatments for HIV/Aids, tuberculosis and Hepatitis C to be extended to low-income countries at affordable prices. The proposed coronavirus pool, however, would be available to countries worldwide.

Costa Rica health minister Daniel Salas said he was hopeful the WHO would soon go ahead with the plan.

In a statement, the WHO said it was committed to equitable access, including for interventions related to Covid-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus. “We are exploring all avenues to ensure people who need it have access to effective and safe products for Covid-19,” it said.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story