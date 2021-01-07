News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»'Risk Too Great': Facebook, Instagram Make Trump's Ban Indefinite for 'Inciting Violence' at US Capitol
1-MIN READ

'Risk Too Great': Facebook, Instagram Make Trump's Ban Indefinite for 'Inciting Violence' at US Capitol

(For representation) US President Donald Trump counts money before donating it as he attends a service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

(For representation) US President Donald Trump counts money before donating it as he attends a service at the International Church of Las Vegas in Las Vegas. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

Mark Zuckerberg said on his Facebook page that the ban, which was announced Wednesday for 24 hours, was extended because of Trump's 'use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government'.

Facebook banned President Donald Trump from the platform "indefinitely" due to the US leader's efforts to incite the violence in the US capital this week, chief executive Mark Zuckerberg said Thursday.

Zuckerberg said on his Facebook page that the ban, which was announced Wednesday for 24 hours, was extended because of Trump's "use of our platform to incite violent insurrection against a democratically elected government."

"We believe the risks of allowing the President to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great," he wrote.

"Therefore, we are extending the block we have placed on his Facebook and Instagram accounts indefinitely and for at least the next two weeks until the peaceful transition of power is complete."


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...