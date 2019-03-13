Facebook, Instagram Down: Website and Apps Not Working For Users Across the World

Facebook is down for several users across the globe, with many reporting issues with the social networking website.A message showing to those affected suggests the problem is part of scheduled maintenance. Facebook's own developer page, however, makes no reference to those issues. "Facebook will be back soon," the message showing to users reads.The issues came at the same time as Instagram was hit by its own outage, stopping people from getting on the app. Earlier on, Gmail and other Google products were hit by their own issues.According to outage detecting app downtracker, the issue has affected users across the world."Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes. In the meantime, read more about why you're seeing this message. Thanks for your patience as we improve the site," a message on the website read.Some users said they were able to get online, but some particular functions like uploading photographs, adding statuses or adjusting particular pages were not working.