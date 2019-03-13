English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Facebook, Instagram Down: Website and Apps Not Working For Users Across the World
A message showing to those affected suggests the problem is part of scheduled maintenance. Facebook's own developer page, however, makes no reference to those issues.
Image for representation (Reuters)
Loading...
Facebook is down for several users across the globe, with many reporting issues with the social networking website.
A message showing to those affected suggests the problem is part of scheduled maintenance. Facebook's own developer page, however, makes no reference to those issues. "Facebook will be back soon," the message showing to users reads.
The issues came at the same time as Instagram was hit by its own outage, stopping people from getting on the app. Earlier on, Gmail and other Google products were hit by their own issues.
According to outage detecting app downtracker, the issue has affected users across the world.
"Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes. In the meantime, read more about why you're seeing this message. Thanks for your patience as we improve the site," a message on the website read.
Some users said they were able to get online, but some particular functions like uploading photographs, adding statuses or adjusting particular pages were not working.
A message showing to those affected suggests the problem is part of scheduled maintenance. Facebook's own developer page, however, makes no reference to those issues. "Facebook will be back soon," the message showing to users reads.
The issues came at the same time as Instagram was hit by its own outage, stopping people from getting on the app. Earlier on, Gmail and other Google products were hit by their own issues.
According to outage detecting app downtracker, the issue has affected users across the world.
"Facebook is down for required maintenance right now, but you should be able to get back on within a few minutes. In the meantime, read more about why you're seeing this message. Thanks for your patience as we improve the site," a message on the website read.
Some users said they were able to get online, but some particular functions like uploading photographs, adding statuses or adjusting particular pages were not working.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
-
Monday 11 March , 2019
Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
-
Saturday 09 March , 2019
War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Mediation For Ayodhya Dispute: How Does it Work?
Monday 11 March , 2019 Ethiopian Airlines Crash: What We Know So Far
Saturday 09 March , 2019 War Of Words: Rahul Gandhi Asks PM To Tell Nation Who Released Masood Azhar From Jail
Friday 08 March , 2019 Watch: Nirav Modi’s Bungalow Demolished Using Dynamite Sticks, ED To Take Jacuzzi And Chandelier
Friday 08 March , 2019 Women's Day: Zoya, Alankrita And Nitya Say "Be Unapologetically Yourself"
Live TV
Recommended For You
- News18 Wrap: India Grounds Boeing, Deve Gowda Announcement & Other Stories You Missed
- One of Your Grandparents Died Because of Air Pollution, You Probably Will Too
- Pandya, Rahul Needed a 'Rap on Their Knuckles': Shastri
- Made in India: 60-Million-Year-Old 'Lost' Frog Species Discovered in Western Ghats
- Triple Frontier Review: Ben Affleck's Netflix Thriller is All About Good Cinematography
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results