Facebook Employees Stage a Virtual Walkout Over Zuckerberg's Inaction on Trump Posts

Some Facebook employees staged a virtual walkout on Monday to protest CEO Mark Zuckerberg's decision not to take action on a series of controversial posts from President Donald Trump last week, a person familiar with the plans told CNN Business.

As part of the walkout, employees took the day off work. Managers at Facebook have been told by the company's human resources department not to retaliate against staff who are planning to protest, or to make them used paid time-off, the source told CNN.

The New York Times first reported the protest.

The walkout comes alongside a rare wave of public dissent from Facebook employees on Twitter. Jason Stirman, a design manager at Facebook, said he disagreed with Zuckerberg's decision to do "nothing" about Trump's recent posts. "I'm not alone inside of FB. There isn't a neutral position on racism," he wrote in a tweet on Saturday.







"Giving a platform to incite violence and spread disinformation is unacceptable, regardless who you are or if it's newsworthy," Andrew Crow, head of design for Facebook's Portal devices, tweeted over the weekend. "I disagree with Mark's position and will work to make change happen."

