world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#NarendraModi#Coronavirus#CycloneYaas#Sanjeevani
News18» News»World»Facebook Extends Ban on Donations to Lawmakers Who Voted Against Biden Win
1-MIN READ

Facebook Extends Ban on Donations to Lawmakers Who Voted Against Biden Win

Facebook logo

Facebook logo

The company had suspended all donations in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack pending a review.

Facebook Inc said on Thursday it will resume making donations to U.S. lawmakers through its political action committee, but will not support 147 lawmakers who voted against President Joe Biden’s electoral certification in January.

The company had suspended all donations in the wake of the Jan. 6 Capitol attack pending a review.

A company spokesman confirmed the decision to resume donations. The decision was reported earlier by BuzzFeed.

The company did not say how long the ban on donations to the Republicans who voted against certification will last.

RELATED NEWS

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here

Tags
first published:May 28, 2021, 07:22 IST