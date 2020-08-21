WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Facebook Looking at 'Kill Switch' to Curb Misinformation After US Elections : Report

Representative image.

Representative image.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and some company executives are discussing a "kill switch" to shut off political advertising after the election is over to curb misinformation, the report added.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: August 21, 2020, 9:30 PM IST
Share this:

Facebook Inc is looking at post-election scenarios that include attempts by U.S. President Donald Trump or his campaign to use the platform to delegitimize the results, the New York Times reported on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the company's plans.

Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg and some company executives are discussing a "kill switch" to shut off political advertising after the election is over to curb misinformation, the report added.

Facebook did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

Next Story
Loading