Facebook Says Will Take Down Trump's Posts if They Violate Hate Speech and Misinformation Policy

Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg has said that posts uploaded by US President Donald would be taken down if they violate the social media company's policies on hate speech and false information.

Ahead of the November 3 presidential polls in the US, Facebook has taken a series of steps to check the spread of misinformation through its platform.

The measures include links to reliable sites and flagging of contentious content. In an interview to news channel MSNBC on Tuesday, Sandberg said the company would remove hate speech or false information, even if Trump made the posts.

"When the president violates our hate speech standards or gives false information about voter suppression or coronavirus, it comes down," she told the channel.

Last week, Facebook removed a post from the US president, in which he claimed children were "almost immune" to COVID-19. The post was flagged as 'spreading misinformation'.