Facebook to Turn Menlo Park Headquarters into Vaccination Site to Speed-up Drive in US

FILE PHOTO: The Facebook campus (L) is seen in Menlo Park, California, U.S., September 4, 2019. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

For the initiative, the company is teaming up with Ravenswood Family Health Centre.

Facebook Inc said on Friday it is converting a part of its Menlo Park headquarters into a vaccination site, joining the government effort to speed up the vaccination drive in the United States.

For this initiative, the company is teaming up with Ravenswood Family Health Centre, Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg wrote in a post.

“We’re also teaming up with the State of California and local nonprofits to support mobile vaccination clinics in four of the state’s hardest hit regions," wrote Sandberg.

Earlier this year, the social media company decided to launch a tool to give people in the United States information about where to get COVID-19 vaccines and added a COVID-19 information area to its photo-sharing site, Instagram.

first published:April 09, 2021, 20:49 IST