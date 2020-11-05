Facing Possible Defeat, Trump Tweets 'Stop The Count!' as Biden Narrows Lead in Battleground States

Facing a possible defeat in the presidential elections, Donald Trump took to Twitter on Thursday morning to again urge for vote counting to be stopped as Democrat Joe Biden continued to push closer to the 270 Electoral College votes needed to carry the White House. Biden has secured victories in the "blue wall" battlegrounds of Wisconsin and Michigan, narrowing Trump's path.

"Stop the count!" Trump tweeted in upper caps, sentiments he has echoed several times.

STOP THE COUNT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2020

Trump has claimed he was being cheated and went to court to try and stop vote counting. Tallying of votes continued through a second night in the remaining battleground states where huge turnout and a mountain of mail-in ballots sent by voters trying to avoid exposure to the coronavirus made the job all the harder.

Both men still had paths to winning the White House by hitting the magic majority threshold of 270 of the electoral votes awarded to whichever candidate wins the popular vote in a given state.

But momentum moved to Biden, who made a televised speech from his hometown of Wilmington, Delaware to say that "when the count is finished, we believe we will be the winners."