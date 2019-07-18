Facing Trump's Tariffs, Some Companies Move, Change or Wait
Most of the companies that stand to be hurt by Trump's tariffs are hunkering down and waiting because they don't know when, whether or how his yearlong trade war with China will end.
A file photo of US President Donald Trump. (PTI)
Washington: Some are moving factories out of China. Others are strategically redesigning products. Some are seeking loopholes in trade law or even mislabeling where their goods originate all with the goal of evading President Donald Trump's sweeping tariffs on goods from China.
But most of the companies that stand to be hurt by Trump's tariffs are hunkering down and waiting because they don't know when, whether or how his yearlong trade war with China will end or which other countries the president might target next.
Consider Xcel Brands, a New York-based company that owns such brands as Halston, Isaac Mizrahi and C. Wonder. Two years ago, it made all its clothing in China. Now it's on the move diversifying production to Vietnam, Cambodia, Bangladesh and Canada.
Also Watch
-
Floods Wreak Havoc In Assam
-
Monday 15 July , 2019
JoAnn Morgan, One Of NASA's First Female Engineers, Opens Up On Sexism
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
Chandrayaan-2: India Prepares To Launch Second Mission To Moon
-
Saturday 13 July , 2019
TMC Not Pro-Appeasement, Didi Just Trying To Uplift The Suppressed: Nusrat Jahan
-
Thursday 11 July , 2019
Villagers Of Odisha's Angul Overcome Water Crisis With Inventive Water Conservation Methods
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetriades Blessed with a Baby Boy, Wishes Pour In
- Bizarre: 4-Year-Old Australian Boy Claims to be Reincarnation of Princess Diana
- 'Virat Kohli' is a TikTok Star and No We aren't Talking About Team India Captain
- Netflix Set to Roll Out a More Affordable Subscription Plan For India; Could be Priced Around Rs 300
- ICJ Orders Pakistan To Grant Consular Access To Kulbhushan Jadav