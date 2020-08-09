Factbox: International donors promise relief for Lebanon after blast

PARIS World leaders pledged emergency relief on Sunday to help Lebanon after last week’s massive blast destroyed swathes of Beirut and piled more pressure on the country’s debt-laden economy.



Here is a list of some of the main pledges made during a donor conference hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.



* EUROPEAN UNION – The EU pledged an additional 30 million euros ($35.36 million) in emergency support to Lebanon, the European Commission said. The humanitarian funding will be distributed to U.N. agencies and NGOs and its dispersal “strictly monitored”.



* BRITAIN – An extra 20 million pounds ($26 million) to help provide food to the most vulnerable, in addition to 5 million pounds already made available.



Humanitarian experts from the UK are on the ground and the Royal Navy survey ship HMS Enterprise will deploy to Beirut.



* GERMANY – An additional 10 million euros on top of 1.5 million euros in emergency goods already deployed.



* SPAIN – Will send humanitarian aid including medicines for mobile clinics and shelters for those who have lost their homes. The flight, which will leave Spain on Tuesday, will also include 10 tonnes of wheat.



* SWITZERLAND – Pledged 4 million Swiss francs ($4.38 million) in direct aid at the donor conference. Switzerland had already pledged 500,000 francs to the Lebanese Red Cross and has sent disaster specialists including civil engineers and logistics experts to Beirut.



* UNITED STATES – President Donald Trump reaffirmed the United States stood ready to continue providing aid to help the people of Lebanon in their recovery. Trump agreed with the other leaders to work closely together in the response efforts, the White House said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor