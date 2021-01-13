Few Republicans Back Trump Impeachment After Storming of US Capitol

After spending four years defending President Donald Trump’s behavior, a growing number of Republican lawmakers have said they will vote to impeach him on charges that he incited his supporters to carry out the deadly Jan. 6 attack on Congress.

Below are some of the Republicans who said they will vote for impeachment when the House of Representatives takes the move up on Wednesday:

LIZ CHENEY

The No. 3 House Republican, Cheney was the most senior member of her party to vote against efforts to challenge the Jan. 6 Electoral College results confirming Trump’s loss. The daughter of former Republican Vice President Dick Cheney is a rising star in the party.

ADAM KINZINGER

A frequent Trump critic, Kinzinger said Trump broke his oath of office by inciting his supporters to insurrection and used his position to attack the legislative branch of government.

JOHN KATKO

Katko was the first member of the House Republican caucus to say he would vote for impeachment.

FRED UPTON

Upton in November said Trump had shown no proof of his claims that his election defeat was the result of widespread fraud.

JAIME HERRERA BEUTLER

Herrera Beutler is a moderate from the state of Washington. “The president’s offenses, in my reading of the Constitution, were impeachable based on the indisputable evidence we already have,” she said in a statement.