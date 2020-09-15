Factbox: The Race For A Coronavirus Vaccine

More than 150 potential vaccines are being developed and tested globally to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, with 35 in human trials, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).
The United Arab Emirates this week granted emergency approval for use of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopham, six weeks after human trials in the Gulf Arab state started.
The following list tracks the latest developments from major drugmakers and research institutes that have started human trials for their vaccine candidates:
Company State of play Development phase
Not applicable Russia completes volunteer recruitment for Vaccine produced antibody response in all
late-stage trials of Sputnik V vaccine, developed participants in early-stage trials
AstraZeneca Some trials of the British drugmaker’s vaccine have Late-stage trials
resumed after being voluntarily paused globally due
to an unexplained illness in a study participant
Sinopharm Developing two vaccines, one of which has shown United Arab Emirates grants emergency
promise in humans approval; late-stage trials in Bahrain
ongoing
Pfizer and BioNTech SE Vaccine produced virus-neutralizing antibodies in Expects late-stage data in October, plans to
early-stage trials submit for approval immediately
Moderna Inc On track to deliver up to 1 billion doses a year, 30,000-subject final stage trial began on
beginning 2021 July 27
Sinovac Biotech CoronaVac approved for emergency use in China to Launched final-stage trial in Indonesia
vaccinate high-risk groups such as medical staff
CanSino Biologics Early results showed vaccine is safe Late-stage trials have begun in Russia
Inovio Pharma Vaccine candidate induced immune responses in Mid-stage trials planned for this month
healthy volunteers in early-stage study
Chongqing Zhifei Biological Unit Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical has Mid-stage trial
Products begun human trials
Bharat Biotech Vaccine approved for human trials in India Early- to mid-stage trials
Johnson & Johnson Vaccine prevented hamsters from getting severely To begin mid-stage trials in Spain, the
ill in pre-clinical study Netherlands and Germany, and late-stage study
planned for this month
Novavax Early stage results show participants developed Mid-stage testing
antibodies after two doses
GlaxoSmithKline Partnered with Sanofi to develop a vaccine Early-mid stage trials to begin in September
CureVac German biotech expects data in September/October Mid-stage trial
Clover Biopharmaceuticals Chinese developer received $66 mln from an epidemic Early-stage trials
response group
Not applicable Scientists at Imperial College London running Early-stage trials
trials
Genexine South Korean company has begun human trials Early-stage trials
Not applicable Institute of Medical Biology at Chinese Academy of Mid-stage trials
Medical Sciences testing a vaccine
Walvax Biotechnology Trials sponsored by Walvax and a Chinese military Mexico to conduct late-stage trials
research institute, have begun
Medicago Studying a plant-based vaccine Early-stage trials
Cadila Healthcare Plans to finish late-stage trials by early 2021 Early-stage trials
Not applicable University of Queensland began human trials with Early-stage testing (https://bit.ly/2Eo5iDg)
Australia’s CSL.
Arcturus Therapeutics and Dosed first group of participants in early-stage Early-stage testing
Duke-NUS trials
Osaka University, AnGes, A single-center trial in 30 healthy volunteers Early-stage testing (https://bit.ly/3gaEiFB)
Takara Bio
Kentucky Bioprocessing British American Tobacco unit expects to begin Early-stage testing planned (https://bit.ly/2BJDU1M)
trial in 180 adults
Vaxine Pty/Medytox Expects to start mid-stage trials Early-stage testing
Medigen Vaccine Biologics Begins early-stage study in 45 people Early-stage trial (https://bit.ly/2XbnAOS)
Corp/NIAID/Dynavax
Merck & Co Expects to begin human trials later this year Early-stage trial planned
ReiThera/Leukocare/Univerce Collaborating on a potential shot Early-stage trial (https://bit.ly/2YgDJmo)
lls
Not applicable Cuba’s Instituto Finlay de Vacunas begins Early-stage trial (https://bit.ly/3gsMu35)
early-stage trials in 676 participants
Themis BIO/Institute Merck’s unit started early-stage study in 90 people Early-stage trial (https://bit.ly/3lhUhVa)
Pasteur/University of in collaboration with Institute Pasteur
Pittsburg CVR
Not applicable Rospotrebnadzor, a Russian federal agency, begins Early-stage trials (https://bit.ly/2YzhwjH)
studying potential vaccine
Research Institute for Studying QazCovid-in in healthy volunteers aged Early-mid stage trials (https://bit.ly/3jOYIFc)
Biological Safety 18-50
Problems, Rep of Kazakhstan
West China Hospital, Studying safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of Early-stage trials (https://bit.ly/3jK7CUE)
Sichuan University vaccine candidate in healthy Chinese adults
