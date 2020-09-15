Factbox: The Race For A Coronavirus Vaccine

More than 150 potential vaccines are being developed and tested globally to stop the COVID-19 pandemic, with 35 in human trials, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

The United Arab Emirates this week granted emergency approval for use of a coronavirus vaccine developed by Chinese state-owned pharmaceutical company Sinopham, six weeks after human trials in the Gulf Arab state started.

The following list tracks the latest developments from major drugmakers and research institutes that have started human trials for their vaccine candidates:

Company State of play Development phase

Not applicable Russia completes volunteer recruitment for Vaccine produced antibody response in all

late-stage trials of Sputnik V vaccine, developed participants in early-stage trials

AstraZeneca Some trials of the British drugmaker’s vaccine have Late-stage trials

resumed after being voluntarily paused globally due

to an unexplained illness in a study participant

Sinopharm Developing two vaccines, one of which has shown United Arab Emirates grants emergency

promise in humans approval; late-stage trials in Bahrain

ongoing

Pfizer and BioNTech SE Vaccine produced virus-neutralizing antibodies in Expects late-stage data in October, plans to

early-stage trials submit for approval immediately

Moderna Inc On track to deliver up to 1 billion doses a year, 30,000-subject final stage trial began on

beginning 2021 July 27

Sinovac Biotech CoronaVac approved for emergency use in China to Launched final-stage trial in Indonesia

vaccinate high-risk groups such as medical staff

CanSino Biologics Early results showed vaccine is safe Late-stage trials have begun in Russia

Inovio Pharma Vaccine candidate induced immune responses in Mid-stage trials planned for this month

healthy volunteers in early-stage study

Chongqing Zhifei Biological Unit Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical has Mid-stage trial

Products begun human trials

Bharat Biotech Vaccine approved for human trials in India Early- to mid-stage trials

Johnson & Johnson Vaccine prevented hamsters from getting severely To begin mid-stage trials in Spain, the

ill in pre-clinical study Netherlands and Germany, and late-stage study

planned for this month

Novavax Early stage results show participants developed Mid-stage testing

antibodies after two doses

GlaxoSmithKline Partnered with Sanofi to develop a vaccine Early-mid stage trials to begin in September

CureVac German biotech expects data in September/October Mid-stage trial

Clover Biopharmaceuticals Chinese developer received $66 mln from an epidemic Early-stage trials

response group

Not applicable Scientists at Imperial College London running Early-stage trials

trials

Genexine South Korean company has begun human trials Early-stage trials

Not applicable Institute of Medical Biology at Chinese Academy of Mid-stage trials

Medical Sciences testing a vaccine

Walvax Biotechnology Trials sponsored by Walvax and a Chinese military Mexico to conduct late-stage trials

research institute, have begun

Medicago Studying a plant-based vaccine Early-stage trials

Cadila Healthcare Plans to finish late-stage trials by early 2021 Early-stage trials

Not applicable University of Queensland began human trials with Early-stage testing (https://bit.ly/2Eo5iDg)

Australia’s CSL.

Arcturus Therapeutics and Dosed first group of participants in early-stage Early-stage testing

Duke-NUS trials

Osaka University, AnGes, A single-center trial in 30 healthy volunteers Early-stage testing (https://bit.ly/3gaEiFB)

Takara Bio

Kentucky Bioprocessing British American Tobacco unit expects to begin Early-stage testing planned (https://bit.ly/2BJDU1M)

trial in 180 adults

Vaxine Pty/Medytox Expects to start mid-stage trials Early-stage testing

Medigen Vaccine Biologics Begins early-stage study in 45 people Early-stage trial (https://bit.ly/2XbnAOS)

Corp/NIAID/Dynavax

Merck & Co Expects to begin human trials later this year Early-stage trial planned

ReiThera/Leukocare/Univerce Collaborating on a potential shot Early-stage trial (https://bit.ly/2YgDJmo)

lls

Not applicable Cuba’s Instituto Finlay de Vacunas begins Early-stage trial (https://bit.ly/3gsMu35)

early-stage trials in 676 participants

Themis BIO/Institute Merck’s unit started early-stage study in 90 people Early-stage trial (https://bit.ly/3lhUhVa)

Pasteur/University of in collaboration with Institute Pasteur

Pittsburg CVR

Not applicable Rospotrebnadzor, a Russian federal agency, begins Early-stage trials (https://bit.ly/2YzhwjH)

studying potential vaccine

Research Institute for Studying QazCovid-in in healthy volunteers aged Early-mid stage trials (https://bit.ly/3jOYIFc)

Biological Safety 18-50

Problems, Rep of Kazakhstan

West China Hospital, Studying safety, tolerability and immunogenicity of Early-stage trials (https://bit.ly/3jK7CUE)

Sichuan University vaccine candidate in healthy Chinese adults

