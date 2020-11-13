Factbox: U.S. Election: Key Tallies, Undetermined States, Certification Deadlines

Democrat Joe Biden won the Nov. 3 U.S. presidential election, beating President Donald Trump, after a longer-than-usual process of counting mail-in ballots that a record number of Americans relied on during the coronavirus pandemic.

Biden surpassed the 270 Electoral College votes needed to clinch the presidency on Saturday. Edison Research, which compiles live election results for the National Election Pool media consortium, has yet to call three states: Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina.

In addition, vote counts are being challenged in a number of states, including Michigan and Pennsylvania, while the Trump campaign has signaled it may seek a recount in Wisconsin.

Here are some key tallies in the White House race, as of 5:10 p.m. EST (2210 GMT) on Thursday, as well as vote certification deadlines.

ELECTORAL COLLEGE: Biden 279; Trump 217

POPULAR VOTE: Biden – 77,748,381; Trump – 72,498,650 STATES REMAINING TO BE DECIDED:

Arizona (11 electoral votes) – Biden 49.4%, Trump 49.1% with 99% estimated vote tallied

Georgia (16 electoral votes) – Biden 49.5%, Trump 49.2% with 99% estimated vote tallied

North Carolina (15 electoral votes) – Biden 48.7%, Trump, 50.0% with 98% estimated vote tallied

VOTE CERTIFICATION DEADLINES:Arizona – Deadline is Nov. 30

Georgia – Deadline is Nov. 20

Michigan – Deadline is Nov. 23

North Carolina – Deadline is Nov. 24

Pennsylvania – Deadline is Nov. 23

Wisconsin – Deadline is Dec. 1

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor