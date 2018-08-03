'Fake News' is the Enemy of People, Not Media: Trump

US President Donald Trump has said it is the 'Fake News' and not the entire media that is the enemy of the people, after his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka distanced herself because of his negative remarks about the press.Trump has been very critical about the media after becoming the US president.His remarks came hours after his daughter Ivanka said that she does not believe that media is the enemy of the people.During an Axios event yesterday, when Ivanka was asked about her father's often-repeated accusation that the media is the "enemy of the people", she said, "No. I do not feel that the media is the enemy of the people.""I've received my fair share of reporting on me personally that I know not to be fully accurate, so I've had some sensitivity around why people have concerns and gripe, especially when they sort of feel targeted," Ivanka said.Her remarks were construed as her differences with the president on this issue.However hours later, President Trump took to Twitter to clarify this."They asked my daughter Ivanka whether or not the media is the enemy of the people. She correctly said no. It is the FAKE NEWS, which is a large percentage of the media, that is the enemy of the people! (sic)," he tweeted.A few days back, Donald Trump had called American journalists "unpatriotic" as he accused them of putting lives at risk by their reporting."When the media - driven insane by their Trump Derangement Syndrome - reveals internal deliberations of our government, it truly puts the lives of many, not just journalists, at risk! Very unpatriotic!" he had said in a series of characteristic tweets