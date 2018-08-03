GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
election logo
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad
(78 wards)22/78
BJP8
2013 0
SS0
2013 0
NCP6
2013 19
INC6
2013 41
Oth2
2013 18
Jalgaon
(75 wards)71/75
BJP57
2013 15
SS14
2013 0
NCP0
2013 11
INC0
2013 0
Oth0
2013 49
 images

Maharashtra Municipal Corporation images

Elections 2018 BJP SS NCP INC OTH
Sangli-Miraj-Kupwad80662
Jalgaon5714000
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

'Fake News' is the Enemy of People, Not Media: Trump

"They asked my daughter Ivanka whether or not the media is the enemy of the people. She correctly said no. It is the FAKE NEWS, which is a large percentage of the media, that is the enemy of the people! (sic)," Trump tweeted.

PTI

Updated:August 3, 2018, 10:10 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
'Fake News' is the Enemy of People, Not Media: Trump
Trump in a tweet clarified that it is the fake news and not the media that poses a threat.
Loading...
Washington: US President Donald Trump has said it is the 'Fake News' and not the entire media that is the enemy of the people, after his daughter and senior adviser Ivanka distanced herself because of his negative remarks about the press.

Trump has been very critical about the media after becoming the US president.

His remarks came hours after his daughter Ivanka said that she does not believe that media is the enemy of the people.

During an Axios event yesterday, when Ivanka was asked about her father's often-repeated accusation that the media is the "enemy of the people", she said, "No. I do not feel that the media is the enemy of the people."

"I've received my fair share of reporting on me personally that I know not to be fully accurate, so I've had some sensitivity around why people have concerns and gripe, especially when they sort of feel targeted," Ivanka said.

Her remarks were construed as her differences with the president on this issue.

However hours later, President Trump took to Twitter to clarify this.

"They asked my daughter Ivanka whether or not the media is the enemy of the people. She correctly said no. It is the FAKE NEWS, which is a large percentage of the media, that is the enemy of the people! (sic)," he tweeted.

A few days back, Donald Trump had called American journalists "unpatriotic" as he accused them of putting lives at risk by their reporting.

"When the media - driven insane by their Trump Derangement Syndrome - reveals internal deliberations of our government, it truly puts the lives of many, not just journalists, at risk! Very unpatriotic!" he had said in a series of characteristic tweets

Also Watch

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Video Wall

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Why Congress is Wary of Taking a Strong Stand on Assam NRC Issue

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...