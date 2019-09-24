Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

'Fallacy' to Say Amazon Forest is the Heritage of Humankind, Says Brazil President Bolsonaro

Bolsonaro then hit out at detractors, saying that while every country had problems, sensational reporting in the international media 'aroused our patriotic sentiments.'

AFP

Updated:September 24, 2019, 9:38 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Fallacy' to Say Amazon Forest is the Heritage of Humankind, Says Brazil President Bolsonaro
File photo of Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro (Reuters)
Loading...

United Nations: Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro, who has come under attack for wildfires that are raging in the Amazon, told the United Nations Tuesday that the rainforest is his country's sovereign territory.

"It is a fallacy to say that the Amazon is the heritage of humankind, and a misconception confirmed by scientists to say that our Amazon forests are the lungs of the world," he said.

Bolsonaro then hit out at detractors, saying that while every country had problems, sensational reporting in the international media "aroused our patriotic sentiments."

"Using and resorting to these fallacies, certain countries, instead of helping ... behaved in a disrespectful manner and with a colonialist spirit," he said.

"They even called into question that which we hold as a most sacred value, our sovereignty." He also defended his record on the treatment of indigenous people and said many backed him.

"Some people both inside and outside Brazil, supported by NGOs ... have insisted on treating and keeping our Indians as though they were real cave men," he said. Bolsonaro's presence in New York has sparked several protests.

On Tuesday morning, some held a demonstration near the UN, holding a giant puppet and placards like "Bolsonaro, your hatred is not welcome here" and "Bolsonaro, a threat to the Earth." More were planned in front of his hotel this evening.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram