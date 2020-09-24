WORLD

False Claims, Spread by a Trump Son, That Biden Used a Teleprompter

Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks to attendees at an outdoor

Democratic US presidential nominee Joe Biden speaks to attendees at an outdoor "Black Economic Summit" while campaigning in Charlotte, North Carolina, on September 23, 2020. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

A video of Joe Biden answering live questions during a television interview is being edited to claim, incorrectly, that the Democratic presidential nominee was using a teleprompter.

A video of Joe Biden answering live questions during a television interview is being edited to claim, incorrectly, that the Democratic presidential nominee was using a teleprompter.

In the full interview with Telemundo, conducted Sept. 15, Biden can clearly be seen looking to his left, where the television studio set up a screen with live incoming questions from voters. An edited version of the video shows just one moment where Biden was unable to view a question and says, “I lost that line.”

The 26-second clip from the video has been shared by people close to President Donald Trump, including his son Eric Trump, who tweeted Wednesday that Biden had been “caught red-handed using a teleprompter.” Trump’s campaign also ran an ad amplifying the false claim against Biden.

A Telemundo spokesperson said Wednesday that recent social media posts claiming that Biden used a teleprompter during an interview with Noticias Telemundo and anchor Jose Diaz-Balart were false.

Sheera Frenkel c.2020 The New York Times Company

