1-MIN READ

Falwell Says He's Resigned From Liberty University

Jerry Falwell Jr. said Tuesday that he has submitted his resignation as head of evangelical Liberty University.

RICHMOND, Va.: Jerry Falwell Jr. said Tuesday that he has submitted his resignation as head of evangelical Liberty University.

Falwell confirmed his departure in an interview with The Associated Press a day after the school said he had submitted, then rescinded his resignation.

Falwell stepped down amid conflicting claims about a sexual relationship Falwells his wife had with a younger business partner. He had already been on a leave of absence after a photo he posted on social media caused an uproar. Falwell is the son of university founder the late Rev. Jerry Falwell.

  • First Published: August 25, 2020, 11:17 PM IST
