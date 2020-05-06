WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Family of Dead Crew Member with Coronavirus Sues Royal Caribbean

Members of the US Army Corps of Engineers stand outside the Miami Beach Convention Center as they prepare to build a coronavirus field hospital inside the facility in US. (Reuters)

Members of the US Army Corps of Engineers stand outside the Miami Beach Convention Center as they prepare to build a coronavirus field hospital inside the facility in US. (Reuters)

The wrongful death case filed in circuit court in Miami says Pujiyoko, 27, worked in housekeeping on the Symphony of the Seas and suffered from flu-like symptoms including a fever and shortness of breath but was not tested for six days.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 6, 2020, 10:19 AM IST
Share this:

Miami: The family of a cruise crew member who died after testing positive for COVID-19 filed a lawsuit against Royal Caribbean Cruises on Tuesday saying the company failed to protect its employees as the pandemic ravaged sailings around the world.

The wrongful death case filed in circuit court in Miami says Pujiyoko, 27, worked in housekeeping on the Symphony of the Seas and suffered from flu-like symptoms including a fever and shortness of breath but was not tested for six days.

The lawsuit also argues Royal Caribbean failed to follow basic safety precautions allowing buffets and parties and mandating crew members to participate in drills even after the U.S. government had issued a no-sail order to curb coronavirus infections.

For the cruise ships that were at sea when the order took effect, companies negotiated for their passengers to disembark, wrangling with countries and local governments wary of sick travelers. But for the most part, crew members remained on board vessels floating off-coast.

Pujiyoko, of Bali, Indonesia, was disembarked in a lifeboat and taken to a hospital in Fort Lauderdale on March 30, seven days after first reporting to the ship's medical facility. He died on April 11.

Michael Winkleman, a maritime lawyer representing the family, says Pujiyoko had no underlying conditions and had passed pre-employment and reemployment medical screenings to work for Royal Caribbean.

Winkleman says he will be arguing the arbitration agreements that limit crew members from suing cruise companies don't apply to this case because his contract was terminated by Royal Caribbean. The company said it does not comment on pending litigation.

The complaint seeks an undetermined amount but says his family is entitled to the income the man would have continued to earn and the cost of funeral expenses.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    33,514

    +1,547*  

  • Total Confirmed

    49,391

    +2,680*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    14,183

    +1,022*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,694

    +111*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 06 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,207,221

    +42,618*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,663,911

    +79,737*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,199,389

    +31,398*  

  • Total DEATHS

    257,301

    +5,721*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres