Family of Four Including 8-month-old Toddler Kidnapped in California: Report

A family of four of Indian-origin including their eight-month-old child was kidnapped on Monday in California’s Merced County, KCRA3 reported. The person believed to have kidnapped them is armed and dangerous, the Merced County Sheriff’s Department said.

They said the family was taken against their will from a business in the 800 block of South Highway 59 south Merced area of the county, NBC News reported.

The following people were abducted according to KCRA3: Aroohi Dheri (8-month-old), her mother Jasleen Kaur (27-year-old), her father Jasdeep Singh (36-year-old) and her uncle Amandeep Singh (39-year-old).

The location they were taken from – South Highway 59 – is a roadway lined with retailers and restaurants.

“We believe this to be the suspect in today’s kidnapping. He is described as a light-complected male with a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a hoodie. We consider the suspect to be armed and dangerous. If you see this person, please call 9.1.1. and do not approach him or the victims. We’re asking that anyone with information regarding the identity of this suspect to contact the Merced County Sheriff’s Office Investigations Bureau at 209.385.7445,” the Merced County said in a Facebook post on its page.

The person’s pictures were also released. He was seen wearing a sweatshirt, his face was covered with a surgical mask and carrying a white plastic bag.

Merced County Sheriff Vernon Warnke in a video update also added that the ‘individuals involved’ destroyed evidence to cover their tracks. He said that no demands for a ransom were made until Monday night.

An aircraft has been launched to assist the police looking for the suspect and the victims. Detectives were canvassing the area for leads, news agency NBC News reported.

(with inputs from KCRA3 and NBC News)

