Family With 2 Kids Aboard Nepal Plane Which Crashed Were On An Annual Trip

A couple aboard the De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter plane which crashed on Sunday, were on an annual family trip which was directed by a family court after their divorce.

Vaibhavi Tripathi and her former husband Ashok Tripathi and her children were on board the plane and were on their court-mandated trip when it crashed in Sanosware, Thasang Gaunpalika of Mustang. There have been no announcements by the Nepali authorities regarding the death toll but people from the crash site said that some of the bodies found are beyond recognition.

Nepal | Crashed Tara Air aircraft located at Sanosware, Thasang-2, Mustang The aircraft with 22 people including four Indians onboard went missing yesterday. (Photo source: Nepal Army) pic.twitter.com/W4n5PV3QfA — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Another team from the Nepal Army and the Armed Police Force said they were in process of collecting the bodies. A hotelier told news outlets that upon arriving at the crash site, he was unable to spot anyone alive.

Nepal Army spokesman Narayan Silwal informed earlier on Monday that the authorities and the rescue teams spotted the wreckage of the plane.

According to the Hindustan Times, the police contacted the family and found that Vaibhavi was working for a Bandra-based company and was looking after her mother.

Nepal plane crash | A team led by Nepal Police inspector Raj Kumar Tamang reaches the crash site by air. “Some of the bodies of the passengers are beyond recognition. Police gathering the remains” the official says. — ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2022

Her sister urged police officials to not inform their mother of the development as she was in a critical condition.

Senior police officer Uttam Sonawane of Thane’s Kapurbawdi police station confirmed the arrangement to the Hindustan Times. “Vaibhavi and her ex-husband Ashok were mandated by a family court to go on a vacation of 10 days with their children every year after their divorce,” Sonawane was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times.

The De Havilland Canada DHC-6-300 Twin Otter crashed into a mountainous region near Jomsom, a popular tourist town in central Nepal. The hunt was called off on Sunday citing snowfall and unfavorable weather conditions.

The Civil Aviation Authority of Nepal (CAAN) said that the flight took off at 9:55am on Sunday with 22 people aboard.

Authorities said that search and rescue teams are headed towards the crash site. Chief district officer of Myagdi Chiranjibi Rana on Sunday said the locals confirmed that the plane made two circles at Khaibang and headed to Kiti Danda near Lete Pass, which is 2,500 meters above sea-level.

(with inputs from Hindustan Times and ANI)

