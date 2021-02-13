News18 Logo

Far-right Leader Le Pen Could Win French 2022 Presidential Election - Le Maire
1-MIN READ

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Saturday it was possible that farright opposition leader Marine le Pen could win France's presidential election in 2022 and he hoped President Emmanuel Macron would seek a second mandate and help prevent this from happening.

“The election of Marine Le Pen , we all know that is a possibility. It is a political possibility and it must be opposed…I hope that Emmanuel Macron runs and is re-elected,”Le Maire told BFM television.

Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Rally party, lost to Macron in the 2017 election.

Opinion polls indicate she will be Macron’s main challenger in the election next year.

