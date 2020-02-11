Assembly
Elections
2020
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English

Delhi result tally

00/70 seats

(36 seats to win)

Alliance BJP+ INC+ AJSU JVM OTH
Wins + Leads 00 00 00 00 00

Assembly constituency results

All Seats
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Fast Climbing Coronavirus Death Toll Reaches 1,016 as China Reports 108 Fatalities in One Day

Representative image (Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

Representative image (Reuters/Tyrone Siu)

Of the new deaths, 103 were in the province of Hubei, including 67 in the provincial capital of Wuhan.

  • Reuters
  • Last Updated: February 11, 2020, 7:42 AM IST
Share this:

Shanghai: In the toll that keeps rising, China health authorities reported 108 new coronavirus deaths on February 10. This is the highest number of casualties in a day, more than the 97 deaths that occured on the day before.

Of the new deaths, 103 were in the province of Hubei, including 67 in the provincial capital of Wuhan where the epidemic is believed to have originated.

The other fatalities on Monday were in the provinces of Heilongjiang, Anhui and Henan and the cities of Tianjin and Beijing, the National Health Commission said.

The total toll on the mainland has now reached 1,016.

The commission said there were another 2,478 new confirmed cases on the mainland on February 10, down from 3,062 on the previous day and bringing the accumulated total to 42,638.

During a meeting chaired by Premier Li Keqiang on Monday, a group of leaders tasked with beating the virus said it would work to solve raw material and labour shortages and boost supplies of masks and protective clothing.

They said nearly 20,000 medical personnel from around the country had already been sent to Wuhan, and more medical teams were also on the way.

On Monday, China's President Xi Jinping also appeared in public for the first time since the epidemic began, inspecting health workers in Beijing.

Share this:

Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Next Story