FATF Meet: Sigh of Relief for Pakistan, Russia Sidelined, Myanmar Blacklisted | Key Points

Pakistan heaved a sigh of relief as the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday removed it from its international grey list, which warrants increased surveillance for terrorism financing. The money laundering watchdog, however, barred Russia from taking part in its future projects. Myanmar, meanwhile, was added to the black list on account of its inability to deliver on an action plan that expired last year.

The move against Russia comes in wake of Moscow’s invasion of its neighbour Ukraine on February 24. Russia’s actions continued to violate FATF’s core principles, which aim to promote security, safety and integrity of financial systems, said FATF chairperson T Raja Kumar.

“As a result of Russia’s continuing actions, the FATF has decided to impose additional restrictions on the country’s remaining role, including by barring them from participating in current and future FATF projects,” he said while addressing a press conference on the final day of the FATF plenary in Paris.

Government delegates and partner organisations, including UN, IMF and World Bank, have been discussing money laundering and terrorist financing issues throughout the week.

Here is all you need to know about the outcomes of the ‘FATF Week’:

The FATF has repeatedly condemned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Following the plenary discussions this week, the watchdog decided to impose additional restrictions, including barring Russia from current and future projects as well as from taking part in FATF meetings of regional partner bodies as a member. “These measures expand on the actions that the FATF took in June, which stripped Russia of all its leadership roles among other restrictions,” president T Raja Kumar said. The FATF said it will continue to monitor the situation and consider at each of its plenary meetings if grounds exist for lifting or modifying these restrictions. Kumar said following statements issued in March, April and June, FATF reiterates that all jurisdictions should be vigilant to emerging risks from the circumvention of measures taken against Russia in order to protect the international financial system. In a significant move, for the first time, the FATF put Myanmar in the “high risk jurisdictions subject to a call for action”, often referred to as the watchdog’s black list. Kumar said the watchdog was concerned about the lack of progress made on the country’s action plan. “It (Myanmar) has failed to complete its action plan, which fully expired last year. As a result, FATF moved Myanmar to the black list,” he added. The Democratic Republic of the Congo, Tanzania and Mozambique were added to the grey list, while Nicaragua and Pakistan were taken off it. Iran and Democratic People’s Republic of Korea remain on the black list, said Kumar. On Pakistan, the FATF president said an inspection team visited the country, spoke to authorities and verified all that the country had done to complete its action plan. “There was a high-level political commitment on part of Pakistani authorities, to not just implement current set of actions but also stay committed to ongoing reform,” Kumar said. Asked about Pakistan’s political commitments to fight terrorism against anti-India terror groups, Kumar said, “Pakistan has been on the grey list since 2018, there was a list of item actions that it had to undertake and Pakistan demonstrated the same. We’re satisfied.” He, however, added that while the country had been removed from the grey list, there was “still work to be done on their part”.

(With agency inputs)

