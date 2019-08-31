Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » World
1-min read

FATF Revises Anti-terror Targets for Pakistan, Asks Islamabad to Monitor Sale of Jewelery, Prize Bonds

State Bank of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Federal Investigation Agency and National Counter Terrorism Authority would record details of the monetary deals, including telecom banking.

PTI

Updated:August 31, 2019, 11:36 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
FATF Revises Anti-terror Targets for Pakistan, Asks Islamabad to Monitor Sale of Jewelery, Prize Bonds
Representative image.
Loading...

Islamabad: The Financial Action Task Force has set new targets for Pakistan to check terror financing and asked it to monitor the sale of jewelery and prize bonds in this regard, according to a media report on Saturday.

State Bank of Pakistan, Federal Board of Revenue, Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan, Federal Investigation Agency and National Counter Terrorism Authority would record details of the monetary deals, including telecom banking, reported Dunya News. The state banks' monitoring unit will have to provide data of prize bond owners.

Terrorists accessing prize bonds and transferring money through phone banking has been hit, sources told the news network. The sources said welfare organisations would also be monitored at the federal and provincial levels.

The FATF last year placed Pakistan on the grey list of countries whose domestic laws are considered weak to tackle the challenges of money laundering and terror financing. In June, the FATF said that Pakistan had failed to complete its action plan on terror financing.

The Paris-based anti-money laundering watchdog warned Islamabad to meet its commitment by October or face action, which could possibly lead to the country getting blacklisted.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram