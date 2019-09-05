FATF to Evaluate Pakistan's Efforts Against Terrorism Next Week, Says Report

Islamabad: The Asia Pacific Group of the FATF, a global watchdog for terror financing and money laundering, will evaluate Pakistan's anti-terror efforts next week, according to a media report.

A Pakistani delegation will leave for Bangkok on September 7 to meet the Financial Action Task Force officials from September 8 to 10, Samaa TV reported.

During the three-day meeting, Pakistan will brief the FATF on the steps it has taken to check activities of banned outfits and the seizing of related assets.

Pakistan submitted a compliance report on its 27-point action plan to check terror to the Financial Action Task Force during the intergovernmental organisation's annual meeting (Asia-Pacific ) in Australian capital Canberra from August 18 to 23.

The reports covered safeguards against money laundering and terror financing by banned outfits and non-government entities through banking and non-banking jurisdictions, capital markets, jewellers and similar related services.

This report's evaluation will determine whether the FATF downgrades Pakistan from its grey list to its black list.

Apart from the report, Pakistan will provide answers to about 100 additional questions asked by the FATF.

The FATF last year placed Pakistan on the grey list of countries whose domestic laws are considered weak to tackle the challenges of money laundering and terrorism financing.

In June, the Paris-based anti-money laundering watchdog said Pakistan failed to complete its action plan on terror financing.

It warned Islamabad to meet its commitment by October or face action, which could possibly lead to the country getting blacklisted.

