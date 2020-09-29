WORLD

Fauci Says He Is Worried Coronavirus Task Force Member Is Giving Bad Information To Trump - CNN

The top U.S. infectious diseases expert, Anthony Fauci, said on Monday he was concerned that White House coronavirus task force member Scott Atlas was at times providing misleading or incorrect information on the pandemic to President Donald Trump, CNN reported.

WASHINGTON: The top U.S. infectious diseases expert, Anthony Fauci, said on Monday he was concerned that White House coronavirus task force member Scott Atlas was at times providing misleading or incorrect information on the pandemic to President Donald Trump, CNN reported.

“Well yeah, I’m concerned that sometimes things are said that are really taken either out of context or actually incorrect,” Fauci, the head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said when asked by CNN if he was worried Atlas was sharing misleading information.

  • First Published: September 29, 2020, 10:42 AM IST
