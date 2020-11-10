News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On

Associate Partner

  • Hyundai
  • Dabur
News18»World
1-MIN READ

US Health Expert Anthony Fauci Says He Will Take Pfizer's New Covid-19 Vaccine if FDA Approves It

File image by AP.

File image by AP.

US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said he will take Pfizer Inc's new coronavirus vaccine if the Food and Drug Administration approves it and that he has confidence in the company and the government agency.

US infectious disease expert Anthony Fauci said he will take Pfizer Inc’s new coronavirus vaccine if the Food and Drug Administration approves it and that he has confidence in the company and the government agency.

Asked on MSNBC if he would take the vaccine, Fauci said: “I’m going to look at the data, but I trust Pfizer. I trust the FDA. These are colleagues of mine for decades, the career scientists. If they look at this data, and they say this data is solid, let’s go ahead and approve it, I promise you, I will take the vaccine, and I will recommend that my family take the vaccine.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...