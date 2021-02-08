News18 Logo

world

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»World»Fauci Says Vaccinate Quickly To Fight COVID-19 Variants
1-MIN READ

Fauci Says Vaccinate Quickly To Fight COVID-19 Variants

Fauci Says Vaccinate Quickly To Fight COVID-19 Variants

The best defense against emerging variant strains of COVID19 is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, top U.S. infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci said on Monday.

The best defense against emerging variant strains of COVID-19 is getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible, top U.S. infectious disease doctor Anthony Fauci said on Monday.

He told a media briefing that while it was reasonable to think about studying the efficacy of Pfizer’s and Moderna’s vaccines as a one-dose regimen in light of supply constraints, such a study would take months to complete and thus likely make its conclusions moot.

Fauci continued to encourage people get two doses of the vaccine.

The optimal “approach would be to continue with getting as many people on their first dose as possible but also making sure that people on time get their second dose,” Fauci said.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky said on the call that she advises people to continue wearing masks and that states not relax mask-wearing rules. The Biden Administration asked Americans to wear masks for its first hundred days, a period she noted is ongoing.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor


  • Tags:
  • First Published:
Next Story

Recommended For You

    Photogallery

    Loading...