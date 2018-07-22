English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
FBI Believed Trump Aide Was Recruited by Russia for Election Meddling, Top Secret Documents Show
Release of the documents comes just over one week after Special Counsel Robert Mueller, probing possible collusion between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia, indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers.
Carter Page, a foreign policy adviser to Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign, speaks with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP File Photo)
Washington: The FBI believed that a former Trump campaign advisor had ties to Russia as it sought to influence the 2016 US presidential election, a top secret documents released to US news organisations has revealed.
The October, 2016 application to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court named Carter Page, a former foreign policy advisor to the campaign of Donald Trump, according to the documents which The New York Times published.
The newspaper, along with USA Today and others, filed Freedom of Information Act lawsuits to obtain the material, which the Justice Department released but with many details redacted.
"The FBI believes Page has been the subject of targeted recruitment by the Russian government," the initial FBI application says before it is blacked out and continues: "undermine and influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election in violation of US criminal law."
Release of the documents comes just over one week after Special Counsel Robert Mueller, probing possible collusion between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia, indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers, accusing them of hacking Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton's campaign to steal documents, which were then publicly released.
The surveillance of Page became in February the subject of intense rivalry between Republican and Democratic lawmakers.
The former, from Trump's party, released a memo claiming that Democratic-funded research prompted the FBI to spy on Page.
Trump defied his own FBI director and the Justice Department to declassify the four-page Republican document, which was based on the much larger secret court application record which has now been released.
The White House initially blocked release of a counter-memo from the Democrats, which argued the surveillance warrant request "was based on compelling evidence and probable cause."
In the documents released yesterday, the FBI cited a source which, it said, had a history of providing reliable information regardless of the source's reasons for conducting research into Trump's ties to Russia.
Trump is not named in the document but identified only as "Candidate #1."
A judge approved the initial wiretapping application, which was renewed three times by other judges, The New York Times said.
The FBI, in its initial application the month before Trump won the election, said it "believes that the Russian Government's efforts are being coordinated with Page and perhaps other individuals associated with Candidate #1's campaign." It added that "Page has established relationships with Russian Government officials, including Russian intelligence officers." Page has not been charged.
On Twitter yesterday he said the documents reflect "shocking" civil rights abuses and "complete ignorance" regarding Russia.
Also Watch
The October, 2016 application to the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court named Carter Page, a former foreign policy advisor to the campaign of Donald Trump, according to the documents which The New York Times published.
The newspaper, along with USA Today and others, filed Freedom of Information Act lawsuits to obtain the material, which the Justice Department released but with many details redacted.
"The FBI believes Page has been the subject of targeted recruitment by the Russian government," the initial FBI application says before it is blacked out and continues: "undermine and influence the outcome of the 2016 presidential election in violation of US criminal law."
Release of the documents comes just over one week after Special Counsel Robert Mueller, probing possible collusion between Trump's 2016 campaign and Russia, indicted 12 Russian intelligence officers, accusing them of hacking Democratic challenger Hillary Clinton's campaign to steal documents, which were then publicly released.
The surveillance of Page became in February the subject of intense rivalry between Republican and Democratic lawmakers.
The former, from Trump's party, released a memo claiming that Democratic-funded research prompted the FBI to spy on Page.
Trump defied his own FBI director and the Justice Department to declassify the four-page Republican document, which was based on the much larger secret court application record which has now been released.
The White House initially blocked release of a counter-memo from the Democrats, which argued the surveillance warrant request "was based on compelling evidence and probable cause."
In the documents released yesterday, the FBI cited a source which, it said, had a history of providing reliable information regardless of the source's reasons for conducting research into Trump's ties to Russia.
Trump is not named in the document but identified only as "Candidate #1."
A judge approved the initial wiretapping application, which was renewed three times by other judges, The New York Times said.
The FBI, in its initial application the month before Trump won the election, said it "believes that the Russian Government's efforts are being coordinated with Page and perhaps other individuals associated with Candidate #1's campaign." It added that "Page has established relationships with Russian Government officials, including Russian intelligence officers." Page has not been charged.
On Twitter yesterday he said the documents reflect "shocking" civil rights abuses and "complete ignorance" regarding Russia.
Also Watch
-
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
-
Friday 20 July , 2018
Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
-
Thursday 19 July , 2018
No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Jharkhand’s Forgotten Villagers: Killed by Hunger Part II
Friday 20 July , 2018 After 12 Hours Of Debate, Modi Govt Clears Test With 325 Votes
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi's Fiery Speech During No-Confidence Motion
Friday 20 July , 2018 Rahul Gandhi Ends Speech By Hugging PM Modi
Thursday 19 July , 2018 No-Confidence Motion: What To Expect In The Parliament Monsoon Session
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Live Cricket Score, Zimbabwe vs Pakistan, Fifth ODI: Imam, Azam's Tons Take Pakistan to 364
- This Picture Of Alia Bhatt And Paresh Rawal Is Winning All Hearts On Social Media
- WhatsApp and Verificado: Understanding the fact checking tool that could be modified for India
- OnePlus 6 Back to School Offer: Discounts, No-Cost EMIs And Accessories
- Janhvi Kapoor or Urvashi Rautela: Who Sported the Ritika Mirchandani Attire Better?
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...