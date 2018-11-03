English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
FBI Confirms Suspicious Package Sent to Tom Steyer
The Federal Bureau of Investigation said on Twitter it recovered a package on Thursday night that was similar to other recently mailed parcel bombs to prominent Democrats and critics of Trump.
Representative image (Reuters)
Washington: The FBI on Friday said it had recovered a second suspicious package addressed to California billionaire Tom Steyer, a Democrat known for funding ads calling for the impeachment of President Donald Trump.
