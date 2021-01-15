News18» News»World»FBI is Investigating 37 People in The Killing of US Capitol Police Officer, Says Report
FILE PHOTO: People hold a prayer vigil in memory of Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January 12, 2021. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File photo
As rioters overpowered Capitol police, Sicknick was pepper-sprayed and hit in the head, his father told Reuters last week. Ambulance crews resuscitated him twice as he was rushed to a nearby Washington hospital. Sicknick died the next day.
The FBI is investigating 37 people in the killing of Brian Sicknick, a police officer who died a day after physically engaging with a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, the New York Times reported on Friday.
The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.