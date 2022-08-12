FBI Threatened Repairman Who Had Access to Hunter Biden’s ‘Laptop From Hell’

The whistleblower who revealed the contents of US president Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden’s laptop claimed in a new book that an FBI agent threatened him to stay silent.

The repairman said he was threatened by the agents after he cracked a joke. “Hey, lads, I’ll remember to change your names when I write the book,” he said. Earlier that year it was he who volunteered to hand the laptop over to the feds.

He told the New York Post that one FBI official, whom he called Agent DeMeo, spoke to him and said: “It is our experience that nothing ever happens to people that don’t talk about these things.”

The repairman added that another agent, whom he named Wilson, kept walking but it was DeMeo who came and tried to threaten him.

He said he sat alone ‘digesting the encounter’ after they left his repair shop.

In his book, he wrote that he questioned himself asking if he was being paranoid. He wrote that he pondered if the agent threatened him during the encounter. “Had what the agent just told me was a direct threat, or at best a thinly veiled one,” John Paul Mac Isaac wrote.

Hunter Biden’s laptop which was dubbed as the ‘laptop from hell’ reached Isaac when the US president’s son abandoned it at his shop in April.

Isaac handed over the hard drive to the FBI eight months after but at the same time alerted then-President Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani.

Giuliani shared it with the New York Post who unveiled the story and the findings but were criticised for peddling Russian misinformation.

The New York Post reported on the emails on the laptop where it was revealed that Hunter Biden allegedly used his father’s name to secure overseas business deals including in Ukraine.

The repairman said he was forced to close his business after people harassed him after his private information was leaked on the internet.

Isaac has also filed a multimillion-dollar defamation suit in May against Democrat Adam Schiff and media outlets, including CNN, the Daily Beast and Politico, accusing them of spreading false claims of him peddling Russian disinformation.

