FDA Approves Third Antibody Drug to Reduce Covid-19 Cases

U.S. health officials have granted emergency authorisation to a third antibody drug for people with mild-to-moderate cases to help reduce hospitalisations and deaths due to COVID-19.

U.S. health officials have granted emergency authorisation to a third antibody drug to help reduce hospitalisations and deaths due to COVID-19. The FDA on Wednesday said it authorised the drug from GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology for people with mild-to-moderate cases of COVID-19 who face extra risks of severe illness, including seniors and those with underlying health problems.

There has been low demand for two similar drugs already available, due mainly to the logistical hurdles of delivering them and confusion about their availability. U.S. health officials have been trying to raise awareness of the treatments, connecting people who test positive for COVID-19 with information about nearby providers. The drugs are delivered as a one-time intravenous infusion at a hospital or clinic and should be given within 10 days of the start of symptoms. (AP) .

first published:May 27, 2021, 11:08 IST