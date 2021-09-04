Fear Looms Over Afghan Sex Workers as Taliban Scout Through Porn Sites to Prepare 'Kill List': Report

Hell-bent on publicly persecuting the sex workers in Afghanistan, the Taliban are now rapidly scouting porn websites to prepare a ‘kill list’, the media reported on Saturday.

According to a report by Sun Online, videos featuring Afghan prostitutes were discovered by the Taliban death squads on various porn sites. The sex workers who are being hunted down will be subject to gang rape before being stoned or hung to death, sources told the Sun.

The Taliban who apparently condemn pornography are now busy digging deep to discover Afghan brothels so they can identity and slaughter or enslave the women who worked in them, sources said. However, what is more, fearful is the actual risk of life pertaining to these sex workers as the videos show obvious location markers of the brothels.

To add fuel to the fire, some of the videos also featured afghan women engaging in sexual intercourse with westerners further enraging the Taliban.

Meanwhile, it has been brought to notice that prostitution is illegal in Afghanistan and even though the penal code does not specify the punishment, they risk jail if they are caught. As our data as of now, hundreds of sex workers reside in the capital city of Kabul.

In the aftermath of the Taliban seizing power last month, the women of the country have been living in fear of their rights being taken away. Even though the Taliban have promised that women’s rights would be protected in accordance with Islamic law and that they would also be allowed to work and girls can go to school, many women activists are fearful of repression under the Taliban regime.

Reports in July said the Taliban issued an order to local religious leaders to provide them with a list of girls over the age of 15 and widows under the age of 45 for “marriage” with the Islamist hardline group’s fighters.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here