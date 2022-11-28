US Asks Its Citizens in China to Stock 14-day Supply of Medications, Water, Food Due to Strict Covid Curbs

As Covid-19 cases continue to rise in China, the US Embassy in China on Monday suggested that all US citizens keep a 14-day supply of medications, bottled water, and food in the wake of possible pandemic restrictions.

The US Embassy in a statement said that China may take several measures including residential quarantines, mass testing, closures, transportation disruptions, lockdowns, and possible family separation in the wake of recent rise in Covid-19 infections.

“The United States has no higher priority than the safety, health, and well-being of American citizens overseas. We are actively working with and assisting our citizens experiencing challenges related to the recent rise of COVID-19 infections in China. The People’s Republic of China (PRC) authorities have expanded COVID-19 prevention restrictions and control measures as outbreaks occur," read the statement.

“These measures may include residential quarantines, mass testing, closures, transportation disruptions, lockdowns, and possible family separation. Ambassador Burns and other Mission officials have regularly raised our concerns on many of these issues directly with senior PRC officials and will continue to do so. We encourage all U.S. citizens to keep a 14-day supply of medications, bottled water, and food for yourself and any members of your household,” it added.

China reported 39,506 domestic Covid cases Sunday — a record high but comparatively small compared to caseloads in the West at the height of the pandemic.

Protests against President Xi Jinping’s zero-tolerance approach to Covid-19 have spread in several major cities in China as angry crowds call for an end to lockdowns. The protests erupted after demonstrations in Xinjiang after a deadly fire on Thursday in Urumqi spurred an outpouring of anger as many social media users blamed lengthy Covid lockdowns in the city for hampering rescue efforts.

There has been a growing dissatisfaction against China’s strict Covid policy as most of the cities remain locked under the fear of infections. The country is battling a surge in infections that has prompted lockdowns and other restrictions in cities across the country as Beijing adheres to a zero-Covid policy even as much of the world tries to coexist with the coronavirus.

