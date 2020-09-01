WORLD

1-MIN READ

Federal Agencies To Investigate 'left-wing Civil Unrest' - Trump

Federal Agencies To Investigate 'left-wing Civil Unrest' - Trump

The U.S. Departments of Justice and Homeland Security are setting up a joint operations center to investigate "leftwing civil unrest," President Donald Trump said on Monday, as he accused Democrat Joe Biden of giving moral aid to vandals.

Trump, hammering a “tough on crime” approach to curb violence in American cities gripped by protests over police brutality and racial inequality, said more than 200 people had been arrested in cities across the country, including 100 in Portland, Oregon, alone.

“In America, we will never surrender to mob rule, because if the mob rules, democracy is indeed dead,” Trump said.

  • First Published: September 1, 2020, 10:22 AM IST
