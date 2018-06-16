Federal Judge Denies Request for Stormy Daniels Gag Order

An American federal judge rejected Friday a request by President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer for a gag order to stop the attorney for adult film actress Stormy Daniels insulting him and talking about the case in media appearances.US District Judge S James Otero said Michael Cohen had failed to provide evidence that he would suffer "irreparable injury" without an immediate restraining order against Michael Avenatti.Cohen filed his bid for a restraining order against Avenatti on Thursday, asking that he be stopped from giving interviews about Cohen and Daniels's lawsuit.Daniels — real name Stephanie Clifford — is suing Trump and Cohen, to nullify a 2016 non-disclosure agreement preventing her from speaking out about her alleged affair with Trump.Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence. She is hoping to invalidate the non-disclosure agreement she signed days before the presidential election because, she argues, Trump never signed it.Through White House officials, Trump has denied the affair, although Cohen has admitted paying Daniels $130,000 as part of the agreement. He initially said he used his own money to pay Daniels and was not reimbursed by Trump.However, Trump — who initially denied knowledge of the payment —subsequently conceded that Cohen was reimbursed.The lawsuit also accuses Cohen of defamation over comments he made about Daniels's truthfulness.Daniels filed a separate defamation suit against Trump in New York, alleging the president libeled her by saying she lied about a man who allegedly threatened her to keep her quiet about her alleged relationship with Trump.The Los Angeles case is due back in court on June 21.