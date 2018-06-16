English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Federal Judge Denies Request for Stormy Daniels Gag Order
Stormy Daniels — real name Stephanie Clifford — is suing President Donald Trump and lawyer Michael Cohen, to nullify a 2016 non-disclosure agreement preventing her from speaking out about her alleged affair with Trump.
Former adult film actress Stormy Daniels. (AP)
Los Angeles: An American federal judge rejected Friday a request by President Donald Trump's former personal lawyer for a gag order to stop the attorney for adult film actress Stormy Daniels insulting him and talking about the case in media appearances.
US District Judge S James Otero said Michael Cohen had failed to provide evidence that he would suffer "irreparable injury" without an immediate restraining order against Michael Avenatti.
Cohen filed his bid for a restraining order against Avenatti on Thursday, asking that he be stopped from giving interviews about Cohen and Daniels's lawsuit.
Daniels — real name Stephanie Clifford — is suing Trump and Cohen, to nullify a 2016 non-disclosure agreement preventing her from speaking out about her alleged affair with Trump.
Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence. She is hoping to invalidate the non-disclosure agreement she signed days before the presidential election because, she argues, Trump never signed it.
Through White House officials, Trump has denied the affair, although Cohen has admitted paying Daniels $130,000 as part of the agreement. He initially said he used his own money to pay Daniels and was not reimbursed by Trump.
However, Trump — who initially denied knowledge of the payment —subsequently conceded that Cohen was reimbursed.
The lawsuit also accuses Cohen of defamation over comments he made about Daniels's truthfulness.
Daniels filed a separate defamation suit against Trump in New York, alleging the president libeled her by saying she lied about a man who allegedly threatened her to keep her quiet about her alleged relationship with Trump.
The Los Angeles case is due back in court on June 21.
Also Watch
US District Judge S James Otero said Michael Cohen had failed to provide evidence that he would suffer "irreparable injury" without an immediate restraining order against Michael Avenatti.
Cohen filed his bid for a restraining order against Avenatti on Thursday, asking that he be stopped from giving interviews about Cohen and Daniels's lawsuit.
Daniels — real name Stephanie Clifford — is suing Trump and Cohen, to nullify a 2016 non-disclosure agreement preventing her from speaking out about her alleged affair with Trump.
Cohen paid Daniels $130,000 in exchange for her silence. She is hoping to invalidate the non-disclosure agreement she signed days before the presidential election because, she argues, Trump never signed it.
Through White House officials, Trump has denied the affair, although Cohen has admitted paying Daniels $130,000 as part of the agreement. He initially said he used his own money to pay Daniels and was not reimbursed by Trump.
However, Trump — who initially denied knowledge of the payment —subsequently conceded that Cohen was reimbursed.
The lawsuit also accuses Cohen of defamation over comments he made about Daniels's truthfulness.
Daniels filed a separate defamation suit against Trump in New York, alleging the president libeled her by saying she lied about a man who allegedly threatened her to keep her quiet about her alleged relationship with Trump.
The Los Angeles case is due back in court on June 21.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
-
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Thursday 07 June , 2018
Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
-
Tuesday 05 June , 2018
Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Thursday 07 June , 2018 Here's why BJP is reaching out to its allies
Tuesday 05 June , 2018 Where is 2017 Gorakhpur Tragedy Accused Dr. Kafeel Ahmed Khan Now?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- The Mandir Masjid Gully | Where The Spirit Of India Finds Its True Meaning
- Nick Kyrgios Stands in Roger Federer's Path to No.1 in Stuttgart
- Eid Mubarak: Soulful Playlist to Set The Mood For the Festivities of Eid-ul-Fitr
- Is Boney Kapoor Miffed With Salman Khan For Saying No To His Films?
- FIFA World Cup 2018: Ronaldo's Hat-trick Gives Portugal Draw in Thriller Against Spain - Relive the Goals