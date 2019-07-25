Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Felt as if I Came Home After Winning the World Cup, Says Imran Khan on Returning From US Visit

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan embarked on a three-day visit to the US this week, his first, to reset strained bilateral ties with Washington.

PTI

Updated:July 25, 2019, 2:14 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Felt as if I Came Home After Winning the World Cup, Says Imran Khan on Returning From US Visit
File photo of Imran Khan. (Image: Reuters)
Loading...

Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan returned on Thursday to a rousing welcome by his supporters from his first official visit to the Unites States.

Prime Minister Khan embarked on his three-day visit to the US this week to reset strained bilateral ties with Washington. He held wide-ranging talks with US President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday and also met Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Khan arrived on a Qatar Airlines plane at the New International Islamabad airport early this morning and was greeted by his supporters raising slogans in his favour.

"I felt as if I came home after winning the World Cup and not from an official visit," Khan said as he briefly addressed the crowd.

His return coincided with his election victory on July 25 election last year.

"We have to transform all institutions which had been destroyed by thieves who only want to loot Pakistan," he said.

Khan arrived in Doha, Qatar for a brief stopover on his way back to Islamabad after completing his US trip. He also met his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani at Doha.

Khan said he has asked the US and other western countries to help Pakistan get back the plundered wealth kept abroad by the "thieves and robbers".

The Prime Minister vowed he will never disappoint the nation by bowing before anyone. He said the days were not far when the world will respect the green passport and Pakistan will emerge as a great country in the world.

The Prime Minister's US visit has been termed "diplomatic coup" for Khan and Pakistan by the Pakistani media. However, he faced a protest by the Opposition parties that are staging countrywide demonstration against alleged fraud in the elections.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram