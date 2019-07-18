Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

'Felt Badly About It': Donald Trump Distances Himself from 'Send Her Back' Chants

'I felt a little bit badly about it,' Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about the chants at Wednesday night's rally, which drew an outpouring of criticism from Democrats and some of Trump's fellow Republicans.

Reuters

Updated:July 18, 2019, 11:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
'Felt Badly About It': Donald Trump Distances Himself from 'Send Her Back' Chants
File Photo of US President Donald Trump (Reuters)
Loading...

Washington: Facing a backlash, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday distanced himself from supporters' chants of "send her back" after he criticized Somali-born Democratic Representative Ilhan Omar at a rally in North Carolina.

"I felt a little bit badly about it," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about the chants at Wednesday night's rally, which drew an outpouring of criticism from Democrats and some of Trump's fellow Republicans.

Trump paused for 11 seconds when the chants erupted after he recounted comments by Omar, who was born in Somalia and emigrated to the United States, that he described as "vicious anti-Semitic screeds."

He told reporters at the White House he had started speaking very quickly after the chanting began, but he did not say he would ask his supporters to refrain from such behavior.

"I would say that I was not happy with it. I disagreed with it. But again I didn't say that. They did. And I disagreed with it," Trump said.

Omar was one of four liberal lawmakers - all women of color - that Trump criticized as un-American, saying they were welcome to leave the country if they did not like his policies on issues such as immigration and defending Israel.

Trump tweeted over the weekend that the four progressive representatives, known as "the squad" - Omar of Minnesota, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts - should "go back" where they came from, even though all are U.S. citizens and three are U.S.-born.​

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram