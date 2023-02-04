CHANGE LANGUAGE
By: News Desk

Edited By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: February 04, 2023, 12:25 IST

London, United Kingdom

Sunak said he is proud of what his government has done in his first 100 days in office and said he will take steps to resolve issues with the NHS (Image: Reuters)

Sunak said there is a concept in Hinduism of duty and service, and called it 'dharma', and he said it was his duty to serve the people of the United Kingdom

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he became the UK Prime Minister because he felt it was his ‘dharma’ during an interview with Piers Morgan earlier this week.

Sunak said following his defeat to Liz Truss in September 2022 he had moved on from the idea of becoming the prime minister but it was his sense of duty that made him decide he wants to serve the people of the United Kingdom.

“I wasn’t thinking about politics when Liz Truss resigned, I had moved on. I believe in public service and felt a sense of duty more than anything else. There is a concept in Hinduism called ‘dharma’, which roughly translates into duty, and that is how I was raised,” Sunak told Morgan.

Sunak was elected Prime Minister in October 2022 but before that he contested unsuccessfully for the post and lost to Liz Truss, who later on became the shortest serving prime minister of the UK. It should be noted that Sunak was elected Conservative Party chief and Prime Minister by his party members and not by the UK’s public.

He will, however, lead his party into the 2024 general elections in the UK.

During his interview with Piers Morgan, Sunak spoke about his 100 days in office, releasing his tax returns, problems plaguing the UK’s National Health Service and questions regarding his personal wealth.

He also answered questions regarding meeting his wife Akshata Murty and where he proposed to her. Sunak said he proposed to his wife in California’s Half Moon Bay when they were both students.

Sunak said he has to thank his wife for the support she extends to him while he runs the country.

Speaking of his personal wealth, Sunak said he is “financially fortunate” when Morgan asked him if he was “filthy rich”.

Speaking of his achievements after 100 days in 10 Downing Street, Sunak said he remains committed to arresting the inflation and cost of living crisis. He said that he would love to give NHS nurses a pay raise but at the moment money is going to places where it is most needed.

He also said that he will release his tax returns soon to the UK public.

