WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Fever Tests for Commuters Among Likely Steps Towards Easing Covid-19 Lockdown in Britain

For representation: A woman with children as they display a banner outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

For representation: A woman with children as they display a banner outside Chelsea and Westminster Hospital during the Clap for our Carers campaign in support of the NHS as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, London, Britain, April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Kevin Coombs

Johnson has promised a 'comprehensive plan' by next week on how he plans to unlock Britain when he reviews the social distancing measures by next Thursday, the legal deadline for the review.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: May 2, 2020, 5:57 PM IST
Share this:

London: Commuters using public transport in Britain could be asked to take their temperature before leaving their homes as part of the measures likely to be brought in as the UK begins easing out of the lockdown imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19, according to reports.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a "comprehensive plan" by next week on how he plans to unlock Britain when he reviews the social distancing measures by next Thursday, the legal deadline for the review.

"What you're going to get next week is really a road map, a menu of options," Johnson had said at his last appearance for the daily Downing Street briefing earlier this week.

Meanwhile, the official advice remains that people should carry on staying at home and avoid using the transport network as far as possible.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said that experts are constantly looking at best practice around the world", and the government would carry on being "guided by the scientific evidence that is available" before any new measures are unveiled.

A high temperature is one of the main symptoms of coronavirus and therefore those with a high reading would be expected to stay at home.

Some of the other measures could include distribution of hand sanitiser at bus stations, a recommendation to wear masks where two-metre social distancing cannot be guaranteed, and warning signs urging passengers against boarding busy buses and trains. There are also likely to be compulsory temperature checks at airports.

Separately, motorists will be given advice on how to safely drive again after as much as two months off the road.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is preparing for a large increase in cycling and walking in the British capital, with plans for temporary cycle lanes and expanded pavements to accommodate more pedestrians and cyclists. He has also been lobbying for face masks to be made compulsory on public transport, a move likely to be considered as part of measures towards easing the lockdown in place since March 23.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Next Story

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    26,167

    +1,019*  

  • Total Confirmed

    37,336

    +1,971*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    9,951

    +886*  

  • Total DEATHS

    1,218

    +66*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: May 02 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    2,060,781

    +42,935*  

  • Total Confirmed

    3,359,055

    +82,682*

  • Cured/Discharged

    1,059,275

    +34,746*  

  • Total DEATHS

    238,999

    +5,001*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres