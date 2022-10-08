FIA Inquiry Sub-Committee Formed to Probe Audio Leaks from Pakistan PM's House

An inquiry sub-committee of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has been constituted on the recommendations of the Federal Cabinet to probe into audio leaks from Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s house.

According to a notification issued, Director FIA Islamabad Zone will head the inquiry team that will probe the security breach at the high-profile residence.

The inquiry team includes Additional Director CRCC, Deputy Director CTW and the Assistant Director. One member each from Inter-Service Intelligence (ISI), Military Intelligence (MI) and Intelligence will be part of the FIA inquiry sub-committee.

The Federal Cabinet gave the approval to FIA for investigation on October 1. According to sources, FIA will also summon Imran Khan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, and Azam Khan and present its report to the cabinet.

Raising questions about the security of high-profile meetings, the audio clips from the PM’s House purportedly recorded interior minister Rana Sanullah, defence minister Khawaja Asif, law minister Azam Tarar and minister for economic affairs Ayaz Sadiq talking about the fate of finance minister Miftah Ismail and the resignations of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf lawmakers from the National Assembly.

Another audio clip is purportedly about a conversation between PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif about finance minister Ismail.

The two clips followed another a day earlier involving PM Shehbaz and the unidentified official who is talking about Maryam’s wish that her son-in-law should be allowed to import some machinery from India.

The audio clips were placed for sale online by a hacker who uses the id ‘indishell’. The id is the namesake of a group of Indian hackers who have been targeting Pakistani websites since 2007. The first and third audio clips are around two minutes long each, while the second one is 12 minutes and 40 seconds long and is divided into six parts for easy sharing on social media.

The audio samples were shared on Twitter by a user who goes by @ze_lucy on September 3, but these went unnoticed. The minimum bid for the 8GB audio was 180 bitcoins or $20,000 on September 3.

