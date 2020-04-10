WORLD

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#Madhya Pradesh#IndiaGives#Stock
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Fifty COVID-19 Cases Aboard French Aircraft Carrier Charles de Gaulle: Ministry

People wearing protective masks in Paris, France (REUTERS)

People wearing protective masks in Paris, France (REUTERS)

None of the 50 crew who tested positive for COVID-19 have suffered "worsening health" so far, the armed forces ministry said in a statement.

  • AFP
  • Last Updated: April 10, 2020, 4:56 PM IST
Share this:

The French aircraft carrier Charles de Gaulle has registered 50 cases of novel coronavirus among the crew, the armed forces ministry said on Friday.

Three sailors had been evacuated from the vessel to hospital in the Mediterranean port of Toulon as a "precaution".

However, none of the crew who tested positive for COVID-19 and remained on board have suffered "worsening health" so far, the ministry added in a statement.

The origin of the virus was not yet known but all crew were now wearing face masks.

Share this:

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Next Story

COVID-19 Information Centre
  • 24 hrs.helpline no. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 hrs. toll free no. -
  • 1075
  • India
  • World

India

  • Active Cases

    5,709

     

  • Total Confirmed

    6,412

     

  • Cured/Discharged

    503

     

  • Total DEATHS

    199

     
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 10 (08:00 AM)
Hospitals & Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,155,759

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,615,092

    +11,440

  • Cured/Discharged

    362,542

     

  • Total DEATHS

    96,791

    +1,099
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Hospitals & Testing centres