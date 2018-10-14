GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Fight Between Families At Child's Birthday Party Turns Into Deadly Shootout; Four Killed

Police said an altercation between two families attending the party escalated into a deadly shooting.

PTI

Updated:October 14, 2018, 8:34 PM IST
Representative Images. (Getty Images)
Taft: Investigators say a party in South Texas in the United States to mark a toddler's first birthday erupted in gunfire, leaving four men dead and a fifth man wounded.

The Texas Department of Public Safety says the shooting happened shortly after 5pm Saturday in Taft, 12 miles (19 kilometers) north of Corpus Christi. Sgt Nathan Brandley says an altercation erupted between two families attending the party and escalated into a deadly shooting.

Brandley said the wounded man was airlifted to a Corpus Christi hospital. His condition wasn't clear.

Brandley said two suspects are on the loose. No identities or other details have been released.
