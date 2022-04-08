‘Fight Legally, Win Public Support’: Imran Khan’s Strategy for Tomorrow's No-Trust Vote | Exclusive Details Here

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan plans to fight, taking people into confidence, as he faces the no-trust vote on April 9, a top aide told CNN-News18.

“Khan will fight legally, and in the court of public opinion. The Parliament session will be in-camera and Khan feels it will be the appropriate place to expose everything,” the aide said.

According to sources, Khan is expected to elaborate on the “threat letter”, exposing the alleged “foreign conspiracy” behind the no-trust motion against him.

CNN-News18 has earlier reported that Khan has no plan to resign and will fight the battle.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan government on Friday set up a commission led by Lieutenant General (retd) Tariq Khan to investigate the alleged foreign conspiracy. The decision to constitute the commission was taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by Khan, Minister for Information Fawad Chaudhry said.

“We have evidence of eight dissident provincial lawmakers being in contact with foreign dignitaries. The commission will look at a connection between local handlers and regime change," he said.

The decision to form a commission was taken a day after the Supreme Court struck down National Assembly Deputy Speaker Qasim Suri’s controversial move to dismiss a no-confidence motion against Khan, citing a national security threat, in a major blow to the cricketer-turned-politician.

In a landmark 5-0 verdict, a five-member bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial ruled that the deputy speaker’s ruling was “contrary to the Constitution and the law and of no legal effect, and the same are hereby set aside".

It is believed that the move to form the commission could be another attempt by the government to subvert the no-confidence motion on Saturday to determine the fate of Khan as directed by the apex court.

The National Assembly’s session on the no-confidence motion will begin at 10:30 am on Saturday, in line with the Supreme Court’s order, Geo News reported.

The opposition parties need 172 members in the 342-member house to oust Khan.

Khan came to power in 2018 with promises to create a ‘Naya Pakistan’, but failed to address the basic problem of keeping the prices of commodities in control.

The current term of the National Assembly was to end in August 2023. No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed a full five-year term in office. Khan faces the possibility of being the first prime minister in Pakistan’s history to be voted out in a no-confidence motion.

With PTI Inputs

