Fiji Braces As Category Five Cyclone Yasa Bares Down

SYDNEY: Fiji closed schools and urged people to stock up on emergency supplies on Wednesday as a potentially devastating cyclone was due to hit the island nation within days.

Cyclone Yasa, a category five storm – the highest category – is expected to bring high-speed winds and torrential rain across Fiji’s two largest islands when it makes landfall on Friday.

Fiji’s National Disaster Management Office has said about 600,000 people lie directly in the cyclone’s projected path.

Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama on Tuesday urged people to prepare.

“I urge communities to use this time to trim tree branches, clean drains, board up homes, prepare emergency kits, and take other steps to keep your homes and community safe,” Bainimarama said in an address to the nation.

